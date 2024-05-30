One driver killed, another hospitalized after crash on South Carolina road, cops say

One driver was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a head-on collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1:50 p.m. in Union County, Master Trooper Gary Miller said Thursday.

A 2011 Honda sedan was driving north on Jerusalem Road, and near the intersection with Countryside Drive it collided with a southbound 2015 Chevrolet sedan, according to Miller.

The Chevy driver died, Miller said.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Chevy driver.

The Honda driver was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Miller. Further information on that driver’s condition was not available.

Miller said the drivers were the only people in the cars, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the cars to collide was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the highway patrol.

Through May 22, 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Union County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were six deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.