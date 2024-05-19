One driver arrested at DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — One person was arrested at a driving under the influence checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers conducted the checkpoint in the 11300 block of East 30th Street between 6 p.m. and midnight.

A total of 1,642 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and authorities said 751 motorists were screened.

Three drivers conducted field sobriety tests and one was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the police department confirmed. That person’s identity was not immediately released.

Additionally, 30 drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended license.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department stated. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.”

