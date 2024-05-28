One displaced after morning home fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE — An early Tuesday fire left a home with significant damage, but caused no injuries, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.
Fire District crews were called at 6:39 a.m. to the fire in the 500 block of Southwest Undallo Road. The address is north of Southwest Becker Road between Southwest Port St. Lucie and Southwest Darwin boulevards.
One person was displaced after the fire.
The fire was under control at 6:57 a.m. and out at 7:22 a.m., according to Brenda Smith, Fire District spokesperson.
Smith stated damage to the home was significant, and that the cause is under investigation.
