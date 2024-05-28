One displaced after morning home fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — An early Tuesday fire left a home with significant damage, but caused no injuries, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Fire District crews were called at 6:39 a.m. to the fire in the 500 block of Southwest Undallo Road. The address is north of Southwest Becker Road between Southwest Port St. Lucie and Southwest Darwin boulevards.

A fire May 28, 2024, caused significant damage to a home in the 500 block of Southwest Undallo Road in Port St. Lucie.

One person was displaced after the fire.

The fire was under control at 6:57 a.m. and out at 7:22 a.m., according to Brenda Smith, Fire District spokesperson.

Smith stated damage to the home was significant, and that the cause is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Early morning fire damages home in Port St. Lucie