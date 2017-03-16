One Of Disney's Top Desserts Just Got Even Better

From Delish

Everyone knows the best part of visiting Disney is the food, and no trip to a Disney park is complete without a churro, Dole Whip, or a Mickey-shaped sweet - but prepare yourselves for the best treat you've never had. California Adventure is now serving Dole Whip cotton candy, and now we're not going to be able to think about anything else for the rest of the day.

In case you're all "Dole whaaat?," let us explain: It's pineapple soft serve, but it's so much more than that. It's the perfect treat for a 90-degrees-and-rising day, with the lightness you'd expect from soft serve and the flavor you'd get from a fresh pineapple. That's why we have no chill over its latest iteration, which is even lighter. And fluffier.

The good news: Dole Whip cotton candy is available now, but unfortunately, it's only a limited time offering, and it's only available at Disney's California Adventure. So effectively, drop everything you're doing and book yourself a plane ticket. Spring break trip?!

This dessert mashup seems totally brilliant because it can't melt or drip all over you while you're walking around the park (that struggle is real), and because it's so light and fluffy, it practically feels like you're eating zero calories. Or at least that's what we're telling ourselves.

They'll be available at any of the park's cotton candy kiosks - for now.

Leave it up to Disney to make all your food dreams come true.

