One of the deadliest plants in North America spreading in Ohio

Poison Hemlock is spreading in Ohio.

The plant can kill people and animals if ingested, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

All parts of the plant are poisonous and even the dead canes remain toxic for up to three years.

The plant was attributed to causing the death of the Greek philosopher Socrates.

It has small white flowers and fern-like leaves.

Hemlock will usually begin to bloom between June and August.

The poisonous plant is most abundant in the western part of Ohio, but it has now spread to all 88 counties, according to ODNR.

Herbicides are the best bet to get rid of Hemlock, ODNR said, but there are other manual methods.

More information about what to do if spotted or how to get rid of Hemlock can be found here.



