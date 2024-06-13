One dead after wreck outside southwest Charlotte outlet mall

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person lost their life Wednesday after a crash in southwest Charlotte, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

The incident was first reported around 6:30 p.m. on Steele Creek Road near Rigsby Road. One person was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

One killed in crash at intersection of Steele Creek Road and Rigsby Road in Steele Creek, NC @Queen_City_News @CMPD #Charlotte pic.twitter.com/ToKjjcK2R7 — ALICIA BARNES (@AliciaBarnesTV) June 13, 2024

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

