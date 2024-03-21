One dead from west Charlotte shooting: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday evening, according to county officials.

Medic says the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. March 21 in 8000 block of Scottview Drive off Wilkinson Boulevard. It’s a neighborhood of single-family homes.

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating it as a homicide. They have blocked off the neighborhood entrance on Huntlynn Road.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

