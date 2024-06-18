One person died after the vehicle they were riding in hit a semi early Tuesday morning near Desert Center, Cal Fire says.

The crash occurred at 12:55 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate, west of the Eagle Mountain Road exit. Both the vehicle and the semi were engulfed in flames, according to a post on social media. Cal Fire said the driver of the semi truck was unharmed but did not say if anyone else was riding in the vehicle that hit the semi.

California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, could not be immediately reached for more information.

Sig Alert, the traffic monitoring service, reported as of 7:20 a.m. that the right lane of the interstate remained closed around the crash site at Eagle Mountain Road but said it was not causing any delays through the lightly trafficked area.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: One dead after vehicle hits semi on I-10 near Desert Center