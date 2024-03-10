One dead after vehicle drives into Grand River in Delta Township

DELTA TWP. — One person was killed Saturday when the vehicle they were in drove through a dead-end and into the Grand River.

About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the westbound vehicle went through the end of West Jolly Road in the 10000 block and into the river.

Two people in the vehicle were able to escape with minor injuries, but a third person died, Lansing police Sgt. Dillon Reust said Sunday.

A black 2012 Lincoln MKZ was located and recovered from the Grand River with "one male passenger inside, deceased," the Michigan State Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The subject has yet to be identified. It appears that the crash was alcohol related, and the driver is being investigated for Operating While Intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing," the post said.

Michigan State Police, Eaton County deputies and the Lansing police dive team all responded to the crash.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Grand River crash leaves 1 dead in Delta Township, police say