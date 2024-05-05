One dead after University District shooting near state fairgrounds Saturday night

One person and dead and a second person is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday night near the state fairgrounds.

One person is dead, and another remains in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday night in Columbus' University District near the Ohio State fairgrounds.

Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East 13th Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., where they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They then discovered a second gunshot victim on East 14th Avenue.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The man found on East 14th Avenue died at the hospital at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday. Columbus Division of Police said they are withholding the victim's identity until they notify his next of kin.

Investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances that led up to this incident, and encourage anyone with more information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Peter Gill covers immigration, New American communities and religion for the Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

