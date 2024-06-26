One dead in two-vehicle crash after car goes airborne Tuesday evening in Kansas City

One person died following a two vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Kansas City.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. in the area of East 43rd Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A silver Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on 43rd at a high speed, when it crossed over Virginia and went airborne, DiMartino said.

Once the Honda landed, it struck a black Mitsubishi head on before hitting two wooden utility poles and splitting and bending one of them. The Honda then flipped onto its roof.

The Mitsubishi driver was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

The death was the 49th road fatality in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by police. There had been 39 fatalities at this time last year.