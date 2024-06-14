One dead, two injured in head on collision Wednesday morning

Jun. 14—Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash which claimed the life of one man and left two more hospitalized Wednesday, June 12, in Cullman County.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred four miles northeast of the city of Cullman on AL Hwy. 69 just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Wayne K. Ferguson, 44, from Dora, Alabama was pronounced dead dead at the scene after a head-on collision with a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Fernando Garcia-Hernandez, 38 from Albertville, Alabama.

No injuries were reported for Garcia-Hernandez but two of the Sierra's passengers — Jonathan Gallegos-Torres, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old — were transported to an area hospital to treat undisclosed injuries.

According to the press release, no additional details are available as troopers continue to investigate the cause of the accident.