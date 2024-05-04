One dead, two injured in Franklin County crash

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead and two were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Friday night, according to a crash report.

The report says Thomas Lee, 59, of Waldron, was traveling southbound on State Highway 23 in a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle around 8:45 p.m. as a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west.

The Dodge failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 23 and Airport Road and hit the motorcycle, the report said.

Lee did not survive the crash, according to the report. The passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the Dodge were taken to a Northwest Arkansas hospital.

The report says the conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

