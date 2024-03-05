Two dead, one injured following a triple shooting in a Miami neighborhood, police say

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in Miami, leaving two dead and another injured, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1:50 p.m. at Northwest 10th Avenue and 55th Street in the Liberty City neighborhood, according to police.

They arrived to find one person fatally shot, said Officer Michael Vega, a police department spokesman.

About a minute later, two more shooting victims showed up at the department’s North District Sub Station at 1000 NW 62nd Street, Vega said.

Both were taken by Miami Fire Rescue paramedics to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Vega said.

The lone survivor is in stable condition, according to police.

All three victims are adults, though Vega said police declined to provide gender until their next of kin had been notified.

Police do not have suspects or a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation, Vega added.

They ask that anyone with information about the case contact Homicide detectives at 305-603-6350 or call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-4877.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.