One dead, two injured in crash on Interstate 49 near Bobby Hopper Tunnel

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New information from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety has been released on a fatal crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 49 that prompted the response of a medical helicopter.

DPS said around 4:30 p.m. two vehicles were involved in an accident. Northbound traffic was stalled for about 40 minutes as emergency vehicles blocked the roadway, according to a report from IDriveArkansas.

A man and woman from Lowell were traveling northbound in a 2017 Subaru in the inside lane. A second vehicle, identified as a 1998 Buick, traveling on the outside collided with the Subaru as it merged into the outside lane.

The Subaru left the roadway to the left, stopping in the median and facing south. The Buick left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to the crash report.

The passenger in the Subaru, identified as Benita Aston, 85, did not survive the crash. The drivers of the Subaru and Buick were taken to a Northwest Arkansas hospital.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

