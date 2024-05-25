One dead, two hurt in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge on Friday, May 24, according to emergency medical officials.

The shooting took place at Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue in Baton Rouge. According to EMS, one of the victims from the shooting is in critical condition, while the other victim suffered a graze wound.

No other information was provided at this time. This is a developing story.

The capital city has seen an increase in homicides and violent crimes in the first few months of 2024. The first quarter had 33 homicides, double the count for the same period in 2023.

