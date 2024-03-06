One dead after truck, Rail Runner train collide in the North Valley

Mar. 5—A 90-year-old man was killed when a Rail Runner train collided with his truck in the North Valley on Tuesday morning.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash at Osuna and the railroad tracks, BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said around 10:15 a.m.

The eastbound lanes on Osuna between Second and Edith were closed, she said.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Tuesday afternoon that a Ford pickup, driven by Phillip Raby of Albuquerque, was heading west on Osuna when it drove underneath the railroad crossing arm "for unknown reasons" and was hit on the driver's side by the northbound train.

Raby was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one on the train was hurt, Wilson said.

State Police is investigating with help from the agency's Crash Reconstruction Unit, Wilson said.