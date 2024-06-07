One dead after train, vehicle collide south of Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY − One person died after a late Thursday crash involving a cargo train and a vehicle near Seabranch Preserve State Park, a Martin County Fire Rescue spokesperson said Friday.

Fire Rescue crews were called just before midnight to the incident at 5999 Southeast Dixie Highway, said Cory Pippin, fire rescue spokesperson. The location is east of U.S. 1 and south of Southeast Cove Road near the Seabranch Preserve State Park parking area.

Pippin said a Nissan was struck by a cargo train, and one person in the vehicle died. No one else was hurt, he said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Pippin said.

Pippin said Southeast Dixie Highway was closed between Southeast Cove Road and Southeast Heritage Boulevard after the crash.

Additional information from FHP could not be obtained immediately Friday.

