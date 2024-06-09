One dead in traffic crash near Zaragoza bridge in El Paso's Lower Valley

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the Zaragoza international bridge, El Paso police said.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the area of the South Zaragoza Road and the César Chávez Border Highway, according to El Paso police and Texas Department of Transportation posts on X, formerly Twitter.

El Paso police are at the scene of a fatal traffic accident Sunday afternoon in the area of Zaragoza Road and Americas Avenue by the César Chávez Border Highway near the Ysleta port of entry in the Lower Valley.

Details regarding the crash were not immediately available as an investigation was underway by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

The Zaragoza Bridge remains open. The southbound lanes of Americas Avenue are closed at Zaragoza Road with traffic being detoured via the turnaround lane, TxDOT stated.

