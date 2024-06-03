One dead, three injured in string of weekend Paterson shootings

PATERSON – One person was killed and three others injured in three separate shootings in Paterson on Sunday, including two that happened hours apart outside a liquor store in the 2nd Ward, according to police sources and the county prosecutor's office.

The other shooting happened in the city’s 4th Ward in the Butler Street area, an incident that police sources said may have involved suspects riding motorbikes. One person, a 21-year-old Paterson resident, was injured in that shooting.

The fatal shooting took place just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Weiss and Chadwick streets, police department members said. The gunfire erupted a couple hours after investigators left the scene of an earlier shooting near Weiss and Main streets, which happened just yards away, sources said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said the man who was killed was a 44-year-old Paterson resident. Two people suffered nonfatal bullet wounds in the initial shooting on Weiss.

Courts What happens if you skip jury duty? We asked the experts

Authorities have not disclosed any connection between the shootings at basically the same location.Sunday’s fatality raised the number of homicides in the Paterson this year to five, the same number the city had endured at this point in 2023, according to police statistics.

The two shootings in the 2nd Ward took place in an area where there was an outbreak of shootings more than five years ago. But things have quieted down since then, with no shootings at that corner since 2018.

The possible dirt-bike shooting in the 4th Ward on Sunday evening came after suspects on motorbikes committed a robbery at about 1:30 am on Sunday in the city’s 1st Ward. Police are looking into whether those two crimes are connected.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ shootings leaves one dead, others injured