(BCN) — One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on southbound U.S. Highway 101 at the Oakland Road offramp in San Jose Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle overturned around 6:19 a.m., the CHP said. The vehicle was back on its wheels at 6:20 a.m., blocking two lanes, with debris in two lanes, Jauregui said.

