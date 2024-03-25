One dead in single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Webb

One person died in a single-vehicle snowmobile crash Saturday evening, according to the Town of Webb Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Big Moose Road and the Adirondack Railroad Tracks following reports of the crash. Upon arriving, police found snowmobiler Michael Volino of Millbrook and pronounced him dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators determined that Volino was driving his 2023 Ski-Doo on Big Moose Road when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway, colliding with a railroad crossing sign. Authorities did not yet indicate a cause of the crash, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

The Webb Police were assisted by the Inlet Police, New York State Police, Big Moose Fire Department and Old Forge Ambulance.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: One dead in snowmobile crash in Webb, New York