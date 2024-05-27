One dead in single-vehicle rollover crash near Stanley County

May 27—STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. — A 63-year-old woman died Friday in a single-vehicle crash due to a rollover.

According to South Dakota Public Safety officials, preliminary crash information indicated the woman driving a 2005 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on War Creek Road when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled multiple times befire coming to rest on its passenger side.

It remains unknown at this time as to what caused the driver to weave off of the road and into a ditch, according to South Dakota Highway Patrol officials.

The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.