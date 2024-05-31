One dead in single-vehicle crash near Academy

May 31—ACADEMY, S.D. — A 43-year-old man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Academy.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates the driver of a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was westbound on S.D. Highway 50. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and entered the ditch where the vehicle vaulted over a driveway and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby health center where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday near mile marker 268, about two miles east of Academy.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.