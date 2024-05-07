One dead after single vehicle crash in Putnam

One person is dead after a vehicle crash on I-84 in the town of Kent on Monday.

New York State Police trooper Aaron Hicks said the victim lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree on I-84 around 7:15 p.m. Monday evening.

Hicks said the vehicle burst into flames and the person was found deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

State Police said it will not release the name of the victim until all family is notified.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Putnam NY vehicle crash kills one person