One dead after single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Coshocton man is dead after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. in Guernsey County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The release said a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Raymond Guinther, 73, was traveling northbound on Eighth Street Road before traveling off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a ditch, ejecting Guinther and overturning the vehicle. Guinther was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

