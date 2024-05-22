One dead after single vehicle accident in Kansas City Wednesday morning: Police

One person died after a car crashed into a tree near East 55th Street and Swope Parkway Wednesday morning, Kansas City police said.

A silver Honda CRV was traveling south on Swope Parkway when it drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, police said.

There were three occupants of the vehicle. One of them left the scene on foot. A search for the person ensued, but officers did not find them.

The other two occupants were taken to a hospital. One of them sustained critical injuries and the other was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police.

Police did not provide an age or gender for the crash victims.

It is unclear what caused the driver to drive off the road, police said in a news release. An investigation is ongoing.