One dead in single motorcycle crash in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred late Saturday night, just after 11 p.m., near the U.S. 95 southbound Charleston Boulevard exit. Police said the crash involved one motorcycle, and a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nevada State Police did not provide any further information on the crash but did ask commuters to avoid the area as the investigation into the incident continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.