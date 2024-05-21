One dead after shooting at Walton Way and Druid Park Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a deadly shooting in the Walton Way area.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m near the intersection of Walton Way and Druid Park Avenue.

Responding Deputies located one female victim who had been shot at least once. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms the victim has died.

No word yet on a suspect.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.