One dead after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Suffolk.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Suffolk Fire Station 3 because someone had dropped off a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, the man was being treated by EMS crews. However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man as 62-year-old Gary Lewis Boykins of Suffolk.

An investigation revealed that the shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of Old Dill Road.

Police said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.