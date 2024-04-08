One dead after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a shooting Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officers say they were called to the 2600 block of Druid Hills Way just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. They arrived to find someone shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they died, according to authorities. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective in this case. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

