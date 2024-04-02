One dead after shooting on Nichols Boulevard in Jackson, police say

Jackson police are investigating a homicide that left one dead after a Monday shooting in the 3800 block of Nichols Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identification of the victim or a person of interest has been released.

The incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has any additional information relating to this case, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

