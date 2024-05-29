One dead in shooting near Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Karns Park section of Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the shooting happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. on the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue near Marion Village.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:51 p.m.

Police did not have any suspect information to release and no details as to what led to the shooting.

