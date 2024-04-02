One dead after shooting involving Lexington police officers near Nicholasville Road

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by Lexington police officers overnight Tuesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. on the 200 block of Regency Point Path off Nicholasville Road. LPD said three officers were responding to a report of a disorder with a weapon and when they arrived they saw a man with a gun.

Shots were fired and the suspect was struck, LPD said. The man was transported to a hospital with serious injures but died sometime afterwards.

The officers were not shot, according to LPD.

It is unknown what happened between when officers arrived on-scene and when shots were fired. LPD said the three officers had their body-worn cameras activated during the incident.

The officers have been placed on administrative assignment while the investigation unfolds, according to LPD. Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the shooting, as is typically when law enforcement officers are involved in shootings.

LPD will also conduct an internal review of the shooting, LPD said.

This is the second shooting involving an LPD officer this year. Just over one month ago three men opened fire on a Lexington police detective who was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle.

The detective was shot in the thigh but did not require hospitalization, police previously said. The three men were charged with attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree assault (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment