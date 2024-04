Two men secure traces and evidence next to a covered corpse outside a pub in Düsseldorf. One person was killed by gunfire in Duesseldorf on the early hours of 28 April. David Young/dpa

One person was shot dead in the western German city of Dusseldorf in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A suspect was detained after the shooting at about 2:45 am (0045 GMT), a police spokesman told dpa.

It was not clear whether there were any other people involved.

The police were investigating in coordination with the public prosecutor's office, the spokesman said.

An empty shell casing from a firearm lies on the sidewalk outside a pub in Duesseldorf. One person was killed by gunfire in Duesseldorf on the early hours of 28 April. David Young/dpa