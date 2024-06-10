One dead in shooting during a party in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died in an early morning shooting during a party in west Las Vegas, police said.

The incident began early Sunday morning when police received a call about a party in the 1800 block of Plantea Court in west Las Vegas. A few minutes later, police dispatchers received reports regarding gunfire in that same location.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside a house who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and at that point, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

No information was immediately available regarding a potential suspect in the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

