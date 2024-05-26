One dead after shooting at Blendon Township hookah lounge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a Blendon Township hookah bar.

Blendon Township police were called to the No Cap Hookah Lounge and Grill at 4490 Cleveland Ave. about 3:30 a.m. Devon Ball, 38, was taken to Riverside Hospital Methodist in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing between Blendon Township police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-882-8500 or email bnance@blendontwp.org.

