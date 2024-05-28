One dead after police chase ends in shooting involving KC and KCK officers Monday

One person is dead after a shooting that involved police from both sides of the state line Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas, police departments were involved in the shooting around 8:20 p.m. near U.S. Highway 69 and the 18th Street Expressway, according to Melissa Underwood, a spokesperson for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting broke out after police chased suspects allegedly connected to the armed robbery of a vehicle.

One male subject, whose age wasn’t specified, was shot and killed. No law enforcement officers were injured.

KBI is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.