One dead in Opelousas after accidental firearm discharge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– An unintentional discharge of a firearm in Opelousas led to the death of one victim, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Opelousas General Hospital South Campus notified OPD Saturday, around 6 a.m., that a private vehicle dropped off someone with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said at the 100 block of Willard Lane, the incident location, Isaiah Johnson was in a room with 19-year-old Kylan Malone when a weapon Malone had discharged, leading to Johnson’s deadly injury.

Malone was charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

