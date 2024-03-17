One dead, one wounded in Royal City shooting

Mar. 16—ROYAL CITY — Royal City Police Department officers and detectives from the Moses Lake Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Grape Drive NW in Royal City on Thursday evening, according to an announcement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Initial evidence indicates that a man died after shooting a woman at the residence then turning the firearm on himself. He was later pronounced deceased at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The woman in the incident is being treated at an undisclosed trauma center.

The identities of both the man and woman are being withheld because next of kin have not been notified of his death and the woman is considered a victim of relationship violence.

The children in the home are with caregivers and were not physically harmed in the incident.

Anyone in Grant or Adams counties who is experiencing relationship violence is encouraged to contact New Hope at 888-560-6027.