One dead, one hurt as dispute in Linden turns into a shootout, Columbus police say

One person is dead, and another suffered injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Linden.

Delvon Wilerson Jr., 21, died in the shooting that happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 21stAvenue, Columbus police said. Kristion Gresham, 21, also suffered a gunshot and is expected to survive.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two men, according to police reports. Police said they have not determined what led to their disagreement.

Police received an initial report shortly after 5 p.m. that a person, later identified Gresham, was shot at the East 21st Avenue location. Mifflin Township medics took Gresham to an undisclosed hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

About a half-hour later, police received another report that someone drove Wilkerson to the 2000 block of Kenny Road. Police said medics took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., roughly an hour after police received their initial call.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-0645-0114, the Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police say deadly Linden shootout resulted from dispute