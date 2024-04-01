One dead, one in custody after killing on Sixth Street in Bremerton

A 36-year-old man was killed Sunday morning near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sixth Street in Bremerton, and another 36-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of homicide, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

BPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 800 block of Sixth Street just after 9 a.m., where one man was severely wounded, according to a statement. Bremerton Fire Department medics responded, but the victim died at the scene. Officers were told that the two had argued early in the morning, and both returned to Sixth Street and continued the altercation that turned fatal.

The second man was nearby and arrested. He was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale initially for treatment of injuries and then booked into Kitsap County Jail. He is expected to be charged with murder on Monday.

Bremerton police are continuing an investigation and more information will be reported Monday.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man stabbed, killed in fight near downtown Bremerton