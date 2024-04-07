One dead, one critically injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

One person is dead and another is critically injured after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened about 11:07 a.m. on the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street, said Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. She said deputies and fire-rescue officials responded to the area and located two victims.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” she said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, St. Louis said.