One dead, one critical in New London domestic shooting

Mar. 23—NEW LONDON — A man is dead and a 30-year-old woman remained in critical condition Saturday as the result of what police suspect was an attempted murder suicide.

The shooting occurred in an apartment at the 159 Hawthorne Drive building where police said two children, ages 5 and 9, were present but not injured.

The shooting was first reported to police at 9:34 a.m. Police arrived at the apartment to find the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, New London Police Captain Matthew Galante said in a statement. A 31-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound that police suspect was self-inflicted.

Both victims were treated at the scene by police and fire department personnel and taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. The two children discovered inside the apartment were also taken to L+M for an evaluation.

The man was later pronounced dead. Police said they are not releasing his name until they notify his family. An autopsy to be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

As a suspected victim of domestic violence, police said they have no plans to release the woman's name or the apartment number where the incident occurred.

The apartment building where the shooting took place is part of a cluster of buildings that make up the Nutmeg Woods apartment complex. Two New London police cruisers are posted outside the apartment complex, the only indication that a crime had occurred. Later in the day, after obtaining a search warrant, police detectives were expected to enter the home in a search for evidence as part of the ongoign investigation,.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said the woman who was shot remained in critical condition.

New London Police Chief Brian Wright called Saturday's shooting "another tragic reminder of the perils of domestic violence."

An average of 14 people — mostly women — are killed each year in Connecticut by their intimate partner and many of those deaths are witnessed by children, according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"It's crucial that we come together as a community to raise awareness, provide support, and work towards preventing such incidents in the future," Wright said in an email. "As the Chief of Police, I want to assure you that our department is committed to combating domestic violence and ensuring the safety of our community members and visitors."

Officers at the department are trained to handle domestic violence incidents with sensitivity and expertise, Wright said, and work closely with local organizations and support networks to provide assistance to victims and their families.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please don't hesitate to reach out for help," Wright said. "There are several resources available, such as hotlines, shelters, and counseling services, that can provide support and guidance. Remember, you are not alone, and there are people who care and want to help."

"Let's stand together against domestic violence and create a community where everyone feels safe and protected," Wright said.

To reach the Safe Futures support line, call 860-701-6001. Visit safefuturesct.org for more information.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact police detectives at 860-447-1481.