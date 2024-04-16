One dead, one arrested in two Yuba County collisions

Apr. 15—California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter reported the death of a 55-year-old Olivehurst man and the arrest of a Vacaville woman after two successive collisions along Highway 70 and Feather River Boulevard on Saturday.

The man — whose name is being withheld until his family has been notified — was driving a Nissan sedan and reportedly veered off the freeway onto the Feather River Boulevard exit. According to the CHP, he left the paved off-ramp and collided with several trees. The Nissan then rolled back into the southbound traffic lanes on Highway 70 before coming to rest and blocking both lanes.

The driver sustained fatal injuries during the crash, officials said. A good samaritan stopped to assist the driver and reportedly flagged down a passing Bi-County Ambulance with a road flare, which stopped in the center divide.

Soon after this, Shelby Little, 20, of Vacaville, was driving a 2015 Audi A4 south on Highway 70, approaching the previous crash scene and collided into the Nissan, the CHP said. No emergency personnel or others at the scene were injured in this second crash.

Responding officers determined that Little was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI and booked in the Yuba County Jail.

Highway 70 southbound was closed for approximately one hour for investigation and debris cleanup, the CHP said. Both crashes remain under investigation.