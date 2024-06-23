One dead, one arrested in Prior Lake assault

An assault in Prior Lake left one person dead and another injured early Saturday morning, police said.

Prior Lake Police arrived at a home on the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue after receiving a 911 call at 4:39 a.m., according to a press release from the city's police department. There had been what appeared to be an assault between "multiple individuals."

One person died and another was arrested. Prior Lake Police said there was no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.