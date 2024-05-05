One dead at Ohio State University graduation after fall from stadium

OSU Police cordoned off the scene after one person died falling from Ohio Stadium during the OSU graduation ceremony Sunday, May 5, 2024.

One person has died after falling from the Ohio Stadium during Ohio State University's graduation ceremony on Sunday.

An officer sent out a call for help over the OSU police radio at around 12:30 p.m., stating, "I need medics and some officers at gate 30 (of Ohio Stadium)... had one fall off the stadium."

"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," said OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson. "We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene. For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."

The scene of the fall was surrounded with lots of yellow tape and concerned officials, according to Dispatch photographer Doral Chenoweth, who was at the scene.

"No way -- that's unbelievable," an eyewtiness said. The witness said they saw a single person fall and it happened as the last graduates were just filing past that area.

OSU Police cordoned off the scene after one person died falling from Ohio Stadium during the OSU graduation ceremony Sunday, May 5, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Person dies during Ohio State graduation after fall from stadium