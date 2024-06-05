One dead after officer-involved shooting at Flowood apartment. Victim identified

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Tuesday incident that killed one person at an apartment complex during a shooting involving the Flowood Police Department.

Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin issued a Tuesday evening press release stating Flowood officers received a call regarding Preston Banks, 27, who was "attempting to break into apartments" at Shadow Lake Apartments near Park Circle Drive.

According to authorities, Banks "presented a weapon to the officers." Officials said that is when officers discharged their weapons, fatally striking Banks.

The news release states the involved officers did not receive any serious physical injury.

"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence," the release reads. "Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Flowood MS police involved shooting