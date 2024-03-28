One dead in northeast Salem house fire on Sunnyview Road NE near Interstate 5

One person is dead after a house fire Wednesday on Sunnyview Road NE in northeast Salem.

According to a news release from the city, emergency personnel entered the fully engulfed home and found one person inside who was taken to an ambulance. Crews attempted to resuscitate the individual but stopped after it was determined they were deceased.

Officials did not release the name or age of the person as they attempt to notify next of kin.

The release did not say when the fire started. The cause is under investigation by Salem Police and Salem Fire.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: One dead in house fire near Interstate 5 in northeast Salem, Oregon