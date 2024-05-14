One dead in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in northeast Columbus Monday night.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the shooting was reported at 9:45 p.m. on the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue. The victim was pronounced by Columbus EMS at 9:41 p.m.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting and there is no suspect information available at this time.

